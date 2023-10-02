MARRIOTT CELEBRATES AS 10 HOTELS AND RESORTS WIN THAILAND TOURISM AWARDS

Bangkok, Thailand - Marriott International is celebrating after 10 of its popular hotels and resorts in Thailand were honored in the 14th Thailand Tourism Awards, which recognize the brightest and best travel providers in the “Land of Smiles.”

These prestigious biannual honors, which are organized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), offer various levels of award ranging from a Certificate to a Gold Award, in a series of different categories. The awards were presented by Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana in a glittering ceremony on 27th September 2023, to coincide with World Tourism Day. This star-studded event was hosted by Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the newly appointed TAT Governor.

Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa was thrilled to achieve a Gold Award in the Resort category, while eight properties were honored with Silver Awards: Sheraton Samui Resort (Resort category), Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach (Resort), Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town (Location Hotel), Le Méridien Bangkok (Location Hotel), Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok (Location Hotel), Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa (Resort), Rayong Marriott Resort & Spa (Luxury Hotel), and Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa (Resort). Finally, Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa was awarded a Certificate in the Resort category.

The winners will now be invited to partner with the TAT in its marketing activities, participate in travel trade shows, and enjoy additional publicity via the TAT’s marketing tools.

To learn more about Marriott International, please visit www.marriott.com.