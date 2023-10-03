Ronitron, AIF Group collaborate on Green Hydrogen Project valued at over 100 billion baht

This groundbreaking collaboration between Ronitron, Fintechinno and AIF Group marks a significant milestone in the global green energy landscape, demonstrating a shared commitment to sustainability, innovation, and the pursuit of carbon-neutral energy solutions.

About Ronitron: Ronitron is a forward-thinking Thai clean energy business developer dedicated to harnessing cutting-edge technology to produce sustainable and environmentally friendly energy solutions. With a focus on green hydrogen and innovative carbon management, Ronitron aims to contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

About AIF Group: AIF Group is a diverse business conglomerate headquartered in Laos, offering a wide range of products and services in sectors such as energy, banking, agriculture, and real estate. With a commitment to fostering economic growth and sustainability, AIF Group has become a key player in the regional business landscape.

About Fintechinno: Fintechinno Group is a prominent provider of cutting-edge digital technology and financial service projects, with a specialization in carbon credit and sustainability reporting systems. The company is at the forefront of driving innovation in the realms of carbon management and sustainable practices, facilitating a greener and more environmentally responsible future.

About ATE: ATE Co., Ltd is a pioneering company dedicated to advancing the implementation of Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell (SOEC) and Solid Oxide Fuel Cell solutions and CSP systems, contributing to the production of green hydrogen and green energy and playing a vital role in the transition towards sustainable and clean energy solutions.