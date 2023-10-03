Ronitron, AIF Group collaborate on Green Hydrogen Project valued at over 100 billion baht
Ronitron, a prominent Thai clean energy business developer, has officially entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with AIF Group, a distinguished business conglomerate based in Laos.
This strategic partnership aims to jointly spearhead the production of Green Hydrogen with a project valued at over 100 billion baht. The collaboration leverages cutting-edge Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell (SOEC) technology in conjunction with renewable energy sources.
Ronitron's commitment to becoming a global provider of green energy is underscored by its pioneering use of the latest SOEC technology, coupled with its low-cost green energy solutions. The company recognizes the paramount importance of green energy in helping manufacturers and power producers achieve their Carbon Neutrality and Net Zero Emission objectives.
In a bid to enhance the overall value of its green energy projects, Ronitron is partnering with the Fintechinno Group of Companies to develop a robust Carbon Credit Management System. This strategic move positions Ronitron to emerge as a leader and a potential "EnergyTech Unicorn" in the green energy supply sector across the Asian region.
The MOU signing ceremony, which solidified this momentous collaboration, took place with Mr. Supakin Somsri, CEO of Ronitron Company Limited, and Mr. Chaowalit Jangchai, CEO of Fintechinno Company Limited, representing Ronitron. On behalf of AIF Group, Dr. Somboune Manolom, Senior Vice President, and Dr. Rithikone Phoummasack, Chairman of AIF Group, were in attendance as witnesses.
In parallel with this endeavour, Ronitron is collaborating closely with ATE Co., Ltd. to implement Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell (SOEC) solutions in Laos, with the ultimate goal of Green Ammonia production.
This groundbreaking collaboration between Ronitron, Fintechinno and AIF Group marks a significant milestone in the global green energy landscape, demonstrating a shared commitment to sustainability, innovation, and the pursuit of carbon-neutral energy solutions.
About Ronitron: Ronitron is a forward-thinking Thai clean energy business developer dedicated to harnessing cutting-edge technology to produce sustainable and environmentally friendly energy solutions. With a focus on green hydrogen and innovative carbon management, Ronitron aims to contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable future.
About AIF Group: AIF Group is a diverse business conglomerate headquartered in Laos, offering a wide range of products and services in sectors such as energy, banking, agriculture, and real estate. With a commitment to fostering economic growth and sustainability, AIF Group has become a key player in the regional business landscape.
About Fintechinno: Fintechinno Group is a prominent provider of cutting-edge digital technology and financial service projects, with a specialization in carbon credit and sustainability reporting systems. The company is at the forefront of driving innovation in the realms of carbon management and sustainable practices, facilitating a greener and more environmentally responsible future.
About ATE: ATE Co., Ltd is a pioneering company dedicated to advancing the implementation of Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell (SOEC) and Solid Oxide Fuel Cell solutions and CSP systems, contributing to the production of green hydrogen and green energy and playing a vital role in the transition towards sustainable and clean energy solutions.