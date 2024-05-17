Senators petition Constitutional Court on Srettha continuing as PM

The petition was forwarded to the court by Senate President Pornpetch Wichitcholchai.

Signed by more than 40 senators, the petition requested the Constitutional Court to determine whether the ministerial positions of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Minister Attached to the Prime Minister's Office Phichit Chuenban stand terminated under Section 170 of the Constitution.

Pornpetch forwarded the petition to the court on May 16, and the Office of the Constitutional Court accepted the petition on May 17 at 10.20am.

The signatories to the petition were mostly senators from the military and conservative factions. They argued that Srettha had used his authority to appoint Phichit as a minister despite doubts about his suitability for the position.

The petitioners believe that Phichit lacks honesty and has exhibited behaviour in the past that seriously violates or fails to comply with ethical standards.