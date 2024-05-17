Senators petition Constitutional Court on Srettha continuing as PM

The petition was forwarded to the court by Senate President Pornpetch Wichitcholchai.
Signed by more than 40 senators, the petition requested the Constitutional Court to determine whether the ministerial positions of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Minister Attached to the Prime Minister's Office Phichit Chuenban stand terminated under Section 170 of the Constitution.
Pornpetch forwarded the petition to the court on May 16, and the Office of the Constitutional Court accepted the petition on May 17 at 10.20am.
The signatories to the petition were mostly senators from the military and conservative factions. They argued that Srettha had used his authority to appoint Phichit as a minister despite doubts about his suitability for the position.
The petitioners believe that Phichit lacks honesty and has exhibited behaviour in the past that seriously violates or fails to comply with ethical standards.
Direkrit Jenkrongtham, a senator and one of the signatories to the petition, said that it was the duty and responsibility of the senators to act as representatives of the people.
He explained that due to widespread public debate and scrutiny regarding Phichit’s suitability for his position, it was necessary to refer the matter to the appropriate body, which is the Constitutional Court, for adjudication.
He noted that 40 senators had joined in signing the petition, meeting the constitutional requirement of at least one-tenth of the total number of senators.
The reasons provided to the Constitutional Court for consideration involve the qualifications and prohibitions regarding individuals holding ministerial positions. In the case of Phichit, the facts presented highlighted violations of court authority and a court order for imprisonment.
Detailed factual descriptions by the court clearly showed corrupt behaviour, including bribery within the justice system, the petitioners said.
They added that the matter was also brought to the lawyers council, which resulted in him being disbarred.
Phichit served six months in jail over the so-called “snack box” bribery scandal in 2008.
He was convicted for delivering a bag containing 2 million baht in cash to a court administrative officer as bribe during the trial in the Ratchada land case involving former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. The Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions found Thaksin guilty of conflict of interest in 2008 and sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment.