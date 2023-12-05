Liberator launches ‘LIBFAM Model’ for cost-saving securities trading

As for Liberator’s latest ambition, the LIBFAM Model, the company still adheres to its goal of “creating equal investment opportunities for all”. The model introduces a flat-rate commission scheme to ensure transparent charging across all three packages – small, medium and large – in which investors can select the one that best suits their needs.

“For example, for the trading of Thai securities under 5 million baht per month, you can choose the S package of LIBFAM at 499 baht. This will help you save 7,000 baht in commission fees by reducing the commission to 0.01% [100 baht per 1 million],” said Pavalin.

Meanwhile, for the trading of TFEX at a normal rate of 40 baht per contract, investors can choose the M package at 999 baht and save 7,000 baht on commission fees thanks to reduced commission at 5 baht per contract. This package also allows traders of American securities to bypass the normal commission rate of 0.15% and break even on commission costs after trading only 500,000 baht.

Pavalin added that many customers have no idea how much commission they pay in each month of trading. Liberator, therefore, has added a function in the application so you can check how much you have saved on commission fees by simply selecting the menu You > Report > Commission Save.

“A customer who has a 1-million-baht portfolio with us in the past year has discovered that Liberator helped him save 100,000 baht in commission fees from over 63 million baht in trading value,” said Pavalin. “Like him, you can also save on commission fees by choosing a LIBFAM package starting from 499 baht per month.”

She added that new customers can try this new service for free for the first three months. For those who still do not know which package to choose, they can go with ‘LIBFAM Basic’, which offers free commission for the first two transactions of each month, while the third transaction will have the most economical fee.

The LIBFAM Model, slated to kick off on March 1 is available to customers who open their account before December 15, 2023. New customers joining after the said date until the end of 2024 will be offered commission-free trading for three months instead.

For more information and announcements from Liberator, visit the Facebook Page: Liberator Securities, www.liberator.co.th and Line Official Account @Liberator.