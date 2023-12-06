"Chememan" organizes a charity run, donating 1.04 million Baht to provide foods for students in the community

Major General Nattapond Kongsompong, Vice President of Sustainability of Chememan Public Company Limited, disclosed that “The company has initiated the charity walk - run event, Im Im Thabkwang FUN RUN," and this marks the 6th consecutive year of organizing the event. The company extends invitations to employees, their families, community members around the business premises, government agencies, and the general public to participate. The company will donate to the health and sanitation promotion fund for students of Chumchon Nikom Tubkwang Songkroe 1 School for the academic year 2024. For every 1 runner who completes the 5.5-kilometer route, the company will donate 300 baht, and for the 10.5-kilometer route, the company will donate 500 baht. The event was opened for registration at the end of August and it received a great response, especially in the general category, that the runner registration reached the quota within 10 minutes.

"This reflects that the event is another activity of giving that everyone has been anticipating to participate. This year, there are 2,407 participants for the 5.5-kilometer run and 495 participants for the 10.5-kilometer run, 792 students and volunteers, totaling 3,694 participants."

Miss Pimpicha Kaewsimok, Director of Chumchon Nikom Tubkwang Songkroe 1 School, stated that, "From this event, the school will receive fund for providing breakfast and snacks for students throughout the academic year 2024. Chememan has various community support projects in addition to the charity walk-run. One of the projects is the “Full-Power Teacher” program, aimed at developing academic capabilities and other skills for the school's teachers. Training sessions such as 'Student Development through Club Activities' and 'Soap Making from Vegetable Oil' for creating additional jobs have been conducted.Furthermore, the support has extended to providing equipment for homemade soap production, creating opportunities for students to gain knowledge and expertise in organic soap production using local herbs such as butterfly pea, turmeric, riceberry, and others. As a gesture of gratitude, the faculty, teachers, staffs, and students have specially crafted 4,000 soap bars to be distributed as a gift to all runners and volunteers."

In this opportunity, Mr. Kosol Juakhee, Chairman of the School Committee Chumchon Nikom Tubkwang Songkroe 1 School, is the representative to receive a fund of 1,040,000 Baht from Mr. Adisak Lowjun.

The atmosphere at the event was full of fun and joy. The company prepared a variety of food menus sourced from the local community for the participants, both before and after the run. Special menu items were "Protein-Alternative Puff Stick" from the Chememan community livelihood promotion project, collaboratively produced by Khun Toy Puff Stick shop, a renowned puff pastries shop in Saraburi, featuring pastries stuffed with crickets and shiitake mushroom fillings. Additionally, there were "Protein-Alternative Burgers", made from a mixture of pork and crickets. Both menu items are products from the "Crickets Breeding" project, a collaboration between Chememan and the Tubkwang Research Station of Kasetsart University. Crickets are considered a protein-rich food source with essential nutrients such as calcium, amino acids, and the only food from insects that contribute to balancing gut health. This reflects a global food trend for the future. Furthermore, there were food products from the "CMAN DMAN Forestation to Kitchen" project, where the company provided training to the community. This included "Bamboo Shoot Desserts", a sweet developed specifically for the project, and "Pickled Bamboo Shoots with Salted Soya Bean Sauce," using bamboo shoots obtained from the bamboo planted in the reforestation to kitchen project on the community forest land in Ban Tham Nam Phu. These bamboo shoots are processed into pickled products packaged in bottles, aiming to add the value to products and generate income for the community.

The event is not only about providing food fund for the students but also about bringing satisfaction and joy to the givers.