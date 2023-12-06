"Chememan" organizes a charity run, donating 1.04 million Baht to provide foods for students in the community
Chememan Public Company Limited or CMAN, the world’s leading fully-integrated producer of lime and lime derivative chemical products, organized the charitable walk-run event, “6th Im Im Tubkwang FUN RUN 2024.”
The company donated 1,040,000 Baht to support the “Health and Sanitation Fund for Students of Chumchon Nikom Tubkwang Songkroe 1 School,” aiming to provide breakfast for students of the school throughout the academic year of 2024. More than 4,000 runners participated the event. The total donation amount going towards the cause, without any deductions for expenses.
The event took place on 18th November 2023 with the starting point at the Chumchon Nikom Tubkwang Songkroe 1 School, Tubkwang Subdistrict, Kang Khoi District, Saraburi Province. Mr. Polwat Thienchaimongkol, Deputy Governor of Saraburi Province, and Mr. Adisak Lowjun, Chief Executive Officer, Chememan Public Company Limited presided over the event. Major General Nattapond Kongsompong, Vice President of Sustainability of Chememan Public Company Limited, led a team of volunteer employees and their families. Miss Pimpicha Kaewsimok, Director of Chumchon Nikom Tubkwang Songkroe 1 School, teachers, and staff, as well as community members and runners of all ages, participated in the event.
Mr. Adisak Lowjun, Chief Executive Officer, Chememan Public Company Limited or CMAN, stated at the event that "The company focus on sustainable business conduct in alignment with business growth. Throughout its history, Chememan has committed and dedicated to create a better livelihood for employees and the community through various projects and activities. These include creating jobs, supporting education, developing sports and technology skills for the youth, and supporting other essential services. Our employees realize that we are an integral part of the community where we live and work. Therefore, Chememan promotes employee involvement in driving the projects and activities, subsequently expanding into various sectors within the community."
Major General Nattapond Kongsompong, Vice President of Sustainability of Chememan Public Company Limited, disclosed that “The company has initiated the charity walk - run event, Im Im Thabkwang FUN RUN," and this marks the 6th consecutive year of organizing the event. The company extends invitations to employees, their families, community members around the business premises, government agencies, and the general public to participate. The company will donate to the health and sanitation promotion fund for students of Chumchon Nikom Tubkwang Songkroe 1 School for the academic year 2024. For every 1 runner who completes the 5.5-kilometer route, the company will donate 300 baht, and for the 10.5-kilometer route, the company will donate 500 baht. The event was opened for registration at the end of August and it received a great response, especially in the general category, that the runner registration reached the quota within 10 minutes.
"This reflects that the event is another activity of giving that everyone has been anticipating to participate. This year, there are 2,407 participants for the 5.5-kilometer run and 495 participants for the 10.5-kilometer run, 792 students and volunteers, totaling 3,694 participants."
Miss Pimpicha Kaewsimok, Director of Chumchon Nikom Tubkwang Songkroe 1 School, stated that, "From this event, the school will receive fund for providing breakfast and snacks for students throughout the academic year 2024. Chememan has various community support projects in addition to the charity walk-run. One of the projects is the “Full-Power Teacher” program, aimed at developing academic capabilities and other skills for the school's teachers. Training sessions such as 'Student Development through Club Activities' and 'Soap Making from Vegetable Oil' for creating additional jobs have been conducted.Furthermore, the support has extended to providing equipment for homemade soap production, creating opportunities for students to gain knowledge and expertise in organic soap production using local herbs such as butterfly pea, turmeric, riceberry, and others. As a gesture of gratitude, the faculty, teachers, staffs, and students have specially crafted 4,000 soap bars to be distributed as a gift to all runners and volunteers."
In this opportunity, Mr. Kosol Juakhee, Chairman of the School Committee Chumchon Nikom Tubkwang Songkroe 1 School, is the representative to receive a fund of 1,040,000 Baht from Mr. Adisak Lowjun.
The atmosphere at the event was full of fun and joy. The company prepared a variety of food menus sourced from the local community for the participants, both before and after the run. Special menu items were "Protein-Alternative Puff Stick" from the Chememan community livelihood promotion project, collaboratively produced by Khun Toy Puff Stick shop, a renowned puff pastries shop in Saraburi, featuring pastries stuffed with crickets and shiitake mushroom fillings. Additionally, there were "Protein-Alternative Burgers", made from a mixture of pork and crickets. Both menu items are products from the "Crickets Breeding" project, a collaboration between Chememan and the Tubkwang Research Station of Kasetsart University. Crickets are considered a protein-rich food source with essential nutrients such as calcium, amino acids, and the only food from insects that contribute to balancing gut health. This reflects a global food trend for the future. Furthermore, there were food products from the "CMAN DMAN Forestation to Kitchen" project, where the company provided training to the community. This included "Bamboo Shoot Desserts", a sweet developed specifically for the project, and "Pickled Bamboo Shoots with Salted Soya Bean Sauce," using bamboo shoots obtained from the bamboo planted in the reforestation to kitchen project on the community forest land in Ban Tham Nam Phu. These bamboo shoots are processed into pickled products packaged in bottles, aiming to add the value to products and generate income for the community.
The event is not only about providing food fund for the students but also about bringing satisfaction and joy to the givers.