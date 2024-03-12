Congratulations to DITP!: It has been 72 years

There was another big move when its name was changed to Department of Commercial Relations in 1972, kicking off its role in integrated export promotion. An Export Service Centre was established in 1975, and Cabinet passed a resolution to appoint an export development committee featuring a partnership between public and private sectors to jointly tackle problems and barriers for exports.

Due to the great effort of the department’s management and support from government and state agencies, the department relocated its headquarters to Ratchadaphisek Road. This move enhanced the efficiency of officials, and encouraged a culture of high morale and conformity.

As a result of its success in organising the Third ASEAN Trade Fair in 1984, the department was invited to provide advice to the Indonesian Ministry of Commerce as they organised the ASEAN Trade Fair in Jakarta held in 1989. At the fair, Thailand’s entry, “Thailand Towards Tomorrow”, was awarded the Best Pavilion.

The Department of Commercial Relations had a name-change to the Department of Export Promotion (DEP) in 1990 and another name shift to Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) that lasted from September 20, 2012 until now.

Throughout the past 72 years of operations, DITP and its differently named predecessors has performed with unwavering determination to strengthen Thailand’s international trade with increased growth and greater competitiveness in the changing global economic and social landscape.

With its vision to position Thailand as among the Top-five countries in Asia for trade competitiveness by 2027, today’s DITP is moving international trade forward through five key strategies. These are: strengthening Thai products and services through adopting innovations and technology in response to megatrends and future shifts in lifestyles; further penetrating existing markets; expanding into new markets, increasing exports to the global market; promoting e-commerce and economic platforms; developing the capacity of Thai entrepreneurs to prepare for changes in the new economy; and adopting digital technology to upgrade international trade services.

Learn more as we answer the question, “How can we help overseas buyers worldwide?” in Part II.

For more information about us, visit https://www.ditp.go.th/en/home or call +66 2507 7999.