NACC urges all to help combat corruption, using protection of witnesses and whistleblowers act to increase confidence among those involved

To file a complaint or give information about corruption to the NACC, anyone can contact NACC provincial offices nationwide or other agencies to request witnesses’ protection. In case, the witness or whistleblower is unable to present the complaint in person, it shall be done in writing or by letter, or by other means of communication such as telephone, fax, or electronic mail, or may authorize another person to act on their behalf.

After receiving requests for witness and whistleblower protection, the NACC will provide officers to secure witnesses at residences or places requested by witnesses or whistleblowers or arrange for witnesses to stay or reside at a location designated by the office.

The witness can ensure that the NACC will provide measures to conceal the personal data of witnesses and whistleblowers while arranging contact to ensure their well-being or regularly inspect the place where they live or stay.

Moreover, the NACC will send a notification in writing to the Royal Thai Police, the Department of Protection of Rights and Liberties, or other agencies to implement additional security protection.

To ensure that witnesses and whistleblowers will be able to live as normal, in case they cannot work or earn a living while being under protection, the NACC provides expenses and allowances as they are entitled to compensation. In case of damage to life, body, health, liberty, reputation, property or any other rights of witnesses, and other expenses for giving testify to the officers, the compensation for witness protection shall be disbursed at the rate specified by the Ministry of Justice or as determined by the government.

The NACC concluded that the agency recognizes and values the protection of witnesses and whistleblowers as they are key persons who could help Thailand improve transparency and wipe away the corruption from Thai society, as well as increase the corruption perception index to a higher level equivalent to the international level.

For whistleblowing of any misconduct by government officials, please contact the NACC Office Tel. 1205 or website: www.nacc.go.th

Reference: https://nacc.go.th/categorydetail/20180831184638361/20240304143021

*This press release translation is funded by National Anti-Corruption Fund (NACF).

