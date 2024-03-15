NACC keeps close eyes on Student Lunch Project Fund’s fraud as allegations of corruption have re-surfaced, causing malnutrition among Thai children

Moreover, as a proactive measure to prevent fraud in the project, the NACC also urges all schools to follow the guidelines of the Office of the Basic Education Commission, Ministry of Education in preparing lunch for students to avoid misconduct and misuse of government funds.

The NACC informed that today as part of the anti-corruption mission, random inspections of student lunch programs are often conducted in many schools across the country. This is to make government officials, teachers, and related parties aware of the fraudulent and ensure that Thai students will have good dietary, with adequate amounts, along with the nutritional principles that children should receive at each meal, and most importantly, to alert for any frauds that may escalate to corruption practice.

“The fraudulent of the student lunch project fund not only causes huge amounts of budgetary losses for the country but also affects the quality and malnutrition of Thai children who are the future of the country. If Thai children lack good nutrition, it would even harm the country’s development,” the NACC pointed out.