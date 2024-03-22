The National Anti-Corruption Commission Thailand joins forces with international agencies to focus on preventing and suppressing transnational corruption

On March 8, 2024, the NACC's Secretary-General, Mr. Niwatchai Kasemmongkol met with representatives of the Nordic Police Liaison Office, led by Mr. Carsten Andersen, Assistant Attache/Liaison Officer, Nordic Police Affairs Department at the Danish Embassy, Thailand and Ms. Jane Ohlsson, Assistant Ambassador/Coordinating Officer for Police Affairs in the Nordic Countries at the Swedish Embassy, Thailand, along with NACC’s executives and representatives from the Bureau of International Affair and Corruption Investigation, and the Bureau of Investigation and Special Operation to enhance cooperation between the NACC's Thailand and law enforcement international agencies in combating transnational corruption.

“Current corruption problems are not limited to any one country. But it has developed into a transnational crime, which affects all countries around the world. Therefore, cooperation between each other in various forms, both bilateral and multilateral is considered an important mechanism for effectively preventing transnational corruption of all kinds,” said the NACC secretary-general.

He further elaborated that the NACC has collaboration with law enforcement agencies from the Nordic countries in both bilateral and multilateral. It has a memorandum of understanding between each other to exchange legal information, coordinate cases, as well as academic cooperation in particular, the sharing of knowledge and anti-corruption practices which is beneficial to raising the level of the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) of Thailand. This tie collaboration will help promote the prevention and suppression of corruption in Thailand more effectively.