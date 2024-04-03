Mitr Phol Group Tops as World’s No.1 Sustainability Ranking by S&P Global

In this year's S&P Global assessment, Mitr Phol Group achieved the highest total score, ranking first (Top 1%), and the highest score in environmental and social efforts. In terms of the environment, Mitr Phol stands out for its Climate Action as we aim to become a Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions organization by 2050 through a comprehensive framework and tangible initiatives, which was officially pledged through Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), an international climate action organization.

A prominent example is the operation at Mitr Phol Dan Chang in Suphanburi province, which successfully reduced GHG by more than 27,000 tons of Carbon Dioxide equivalents, making it the first Carbon Neutrality Complex in Thailand certified by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO). The Mitr Phol Dan Chang complex operates following three concepts:

1. Green energy from the recycling of agricultural wastes and solar-generated electricity, which decreases the use of fossil fuels and reduces GHG emissions by over 185,000 tons of Carbon Dioxide equivalent.

2. Wastewater management system, implementing the highly efficient activated sludge technology, from which the treated wastewater can be reused. This method helps reduce GHG by over 10,000 tons of Carbon Dioxide equivalent.

3. Carbon offset of 75,000 Carbon Dioxide equivalent, from the carbon credits Mitr Phol has earned from participating in the Thailand Voluntary Emission Reduction Program: T-VER."

Furthermore, Mitr Phol Group expects to drive the Mitr Phol Phu Khieo complex in Chaiyaphum province, along with other plants in the group, towards the goal of becoming a Carbon Neutral Complex. Additionally, we look forward to extending these results and creating a low-carbon ecosystem that covers activities such as factory operations, supply chains, carbon offset, investment in eco-friendly business, and economic value partnership.

In addition, Mitr Phol Group received a B score in the climate change management assessment, food & beverage process category from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), higher than the global and Asia's average of C. The CDP is an international non-profit organization in climate change management with standards in carbon disclosure systems and significant global climate change reports. It is also one of the most trusted organizations by investors and stakeholders worldwide."

In the social aspect, Mitr Phol Group is determined to encourage farmers to obtain knowledge and skills and adapt to environmental changes. In the modern agricultural practice 'Mitr Phol ModernFarm', the company integrates digital technology and innovation management resulting in precise agriculture techniques that can increase productivity, reduce costs, and sustain the environment. Mitr Phol Group also enforces its fresh sugarcane leaf purchase program to process as a fuel source for biomass electricity and generate additional income for farmers. This effort not only encourages farmers to cut fresh sugarcane and reduces burn-offs but also supports community development to create safe food sources as well as sustainable and self-reliant livelihoods.

Mitr Phol Group is committed to continuing its operations to create sustainable development following the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in all economic, social, and environmental aspects. We are also moving forward to become a Net Zero organization by 2050 to support efforts in addressing global warming in Thailand and internationally.