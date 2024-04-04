National Anti-Corruption Commission initiates an anti-corruption education curriculum to educate Thai children and instill integrity value in Thai society

All five courses have been implemented and also improved for educating each targeted group. In addition, the sub-committee creates a curriculum or learning kit and media on anti-corruption also selects learning media from various sources both domestically and abroad for the basic education curriculum and higher education curriculum, which can be applied in different educational institutions. The curriculum focuses on creating correct knowledge and understanding about the meaning and scope of various types of corruption, both direct and indirect, the damage caused by corruption, and the importance of anti-corruption, while also arranging for an evaluation of the achievement of learning according to the curriculum for each age group of students. This curriculum has also been promoted in other provinces covering in all regions of the country.

Not only creating curricula, the NACC has also developed an Anti-Corruption Education Platform, which is an information technology system in the form of a Web Application for use in teaching and learning. E-learning or online anti-corruption education courses can be accessed 24/7 at any time through a variety of devices, including mobile applications and the Virtual Museum, which is an educational innovation that supports learning through an online channel.

The NACC wants to create some changes in society. This starts with adjusting the thinking processes of children and citizens in order to lead to behavior change. Hopefully, Anti-Corruption Education curriculum will create knowledge, understanding, and skills for learners or those who have completed training in thinking and distinguishing between personal interests and public interests, learning to be embarrassed, and ‘zero intolerance’ against corruption. Having a “STRONG” mindset: sufficiency mentality and resisting corruption, while being a responsible citizen to jointly prevent and combat corruption in Thai society. All of those are considered challenging goals of the NACC in driving the anti-corruption education curriculum toward future achievement. However, only NACC could not do this, but we need cooperation from educational agencies as well as all educational institutions.

Source: https://www.nacc.go.th/categorydetail/20180831184638361/20240312100006?

*This press release translation is funded by National Anti-Corruption Fund (NACF).

