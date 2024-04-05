National Anti-Corruption Commission issues guidelines to tackle corruption aiming to promote more foreign investors’ confidence

Also, the move is aimed to increase foreign investors’ confidence so that they will continue to invest in the country. NACC pointed out that corruption has been long major problem that hampered social development and impacted many countries’ development in all aspects. Overall, many countries have failed to fight against corruption, with up to 95% of countries making no progress in tackling corruption since 2017. The conflict in each country creates more chances for corruption. The country without peace has also created more chances for corruption, according to the NACC, Thailand.

According to the NACC’s survey on the perception of investment fraudulence in Thailand among Thai and foreign investors, the survey found that the overall perception of investment fraud in Thailand in 2023 was moderate. The perception of corruption in government agencies providing investment services in Thailand was also at the moderate stage. This reflects that Thailand still has room to improve its anti-corruption endeavor so that more foreign investors will come into the country.

The survey shows that both Thai and foreign investors are aware of efforts to improve the investment service processes of government agencies. Thus, to promote more foreign investors’ confidence, the NACC recently issued eight guidelines for both local and international investors’ practices against corruption.