KResearch revises Thailand 2023 GDP forecast to 3.2 % amid global economic recession 

As for the interest rate outlook, we at KResearch are of the view that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) may continue to raise its policy rate to 5.0 % or even higher during the first quarter of 2023. The Fed Funds rate will likely stay at an elevated level throughout 2023. Meanwhile, Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee is expected to hike its policy rate at its two upcoming meetings by 0.25 % each, reflecting that domestic interest rates are also on an upward trajectory. Regarding the Baht's outlook during the first quarter of 2023, it is expected that the Thai currency will strengthen even as the Fed presses ahead with its planned policy rate hikes because markets have already priced in such a likelihood.

For the financial sector, it is expected that loans of commercial banks registered in Thailand will grow within a limited range of 4.2-5.2 % YoY (median rate of 4.7 %) in 2023 versus the 5.0 % growth projected for 2022, in line with economic conditions facing numerous risks and an uneven recovery expected in the business sector. The cautious trend will also be reflected in asset quality within the commercial banking system, as the NPL to total loan ratio in 2023 may not improve from that seen in 2022. NPLs are projected to stay within a range of 2.55-2.80 % at the end of 2023, compared to the 2.65-2.75 % expected at the end of 2022.