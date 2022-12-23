Bangkok ranks #1 trending global destination on Airbnb in 2022
Looking ahead to 2023, Bangkok currently ranks 5th trending destination in the world on Airbnb
Airbnb is wrapping up the year with a bow, revealing the categories and destinations that topped the charts in 2022, and providing a sneak peak at what 2023 has in store for travel.
Searches made in Q1-Q3 2022 for check-ins in 2022 vs the same period in 2021, saw Bangkok emerge as the #1 most trending destination for Airbnb guests across the world in 2022:
Bangkok, Thailand
Sydney, Australia
Málaga, Spain
Seoul, South Korea
Melbourne, Australia
Itapema, Brazil
Angra dos Reis, Brazil
Capão da Canoa, Brazil
Auckland, New Zealand
Brisbane, Australia
Bangkok's popularity as a top destination carries into 2023, as searches in Q1-Q3 2022 for future check-ins in 2023 rank the city currently #5 on Airbnb's list of top trending travel spots on Airbnb in 2023:
Málaga, Spain
Sydney, Australia
Melbourne, Australia
Auckland, New Zealand
Bangkok, Thailand
"In 2022, we continued to see changes in the way people live, work and travel on Airbnb. It's clear that the newfound flexibility offered by remote and hybrid work has led to a revolution in how we travel –especially when it comes to international destinations. The reopening of more countries this year also unlocked pent-up demand from international travellers eager to reconnect with loved ones or visit their favourite destinations once more," said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's General Manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
Having launched Airbnb Categories in May this year, Airbnb has added six new Categories to support guest travel this festive season, including New homes; Top of the world homes; Trending homes; Adapted homes; Play homes; and Hanoks.
Based on bookings from May 11 through September 30, these were the top 2022 travel categories for Thai guests:
Amazing Pools
National Parks
Beach
Tropical
Shared homes
Meanwhile, the top trending international destinations for Thai travellers in 2022 are:
Seoul, South Korea
Bern, Switzerland
Singapore
Valais, Switzerland
Île-de-France, France