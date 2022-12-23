Bangkok ranks #1 trending global destination on Airbnb in 2022

Airbnb is wrapping up the year with a bow, revealing the categories and destinations that topped the charts in 2022, and providing a sneak peak at what 2023 has in store for travel.

Searches made in Q1-Q3 2022 for check-ins in 2022 vs the same period in 2021, saw Bangkok emerge as the #1 most trending destination for Airbnb guests across the world in 2022:



Bangkok, Thailand

Sydney, Australia

Málaga, Spain

Seoul, South Korea

Melbourne, Australia

Itapema, Brazil

Angra dos Reis, Brazil

Capão da Canoa, Brazil

Auckland, New Zealand

Brisbane, Australia

Bangkok's popularity as a top destination carries into 2023, as searches in Q1-Q3 2022 for future check-ins in 2023 rank the city currently #5 on Airbnb's list of top trending travel spots on Airbnb in 2023:



Málaga, Spain

Sydney, Australia

Melbourne, Australia

Auckland, New Zealand

Bangkok, Thailand