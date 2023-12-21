Vietnam to purchase wind power from Laos: EVN

EVN urged the MoIT to review and submit to the Prime Minister the proposal to import electricity from the Trong Son Wind Power Plant, including additional planning for transmission lines. The purchase price for electricity from this project is 6.95 cents/kWh, equivalent to about VND1,700/kWh.

The MoIT confirmed it has received a document requesting feedback from relevant ministries and localities on the proposal to purchase wind power from the plant, with a capacity of 250MW, from Bolikhamsai Province in Laos to Vietnam, as proposed by EVN.

According to the ministry, the plant is expected to start operation in the fourth quarter of 2025.

"To import electricity from this plant to Vietnam, a new 220kV double-circuit transmission line will be constructed, with a length of 75km from the Trong Sơn Wind Power Plant's 220kV substation connecting to the 220kV busbar at the Do Long 220kV substation in the central Nghe An Province, Vietnam," said the MoIT in an official statement.