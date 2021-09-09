Tuesday, September 14, 2021

program

Kanchanaburi’s stunning Erawan Falls open to public on Friday

Here is a quick glimpse of the beautiful waterfalls and lush greenery of the national park before it opens to the public again.

Thailand’s many tourist attractions have been closed for the past several months due to the country’s worsening Covid-19 situation. However, the government has started easing lockdown measures and reopening several popular sites, including Kanchanaburi’s Erawan National Park.

Published : September 09, 2021

