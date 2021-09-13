Insider’s guide to the largest field hospital in Thailand

The field hospital has three core facilities:

Negative pressure ICU rooms

Severely ill patients admitted to the hospital are treated in ICU rooms under the 24-hour care of medical staff.

Oxygen tanks set up at the field hospital generate oxygen for each patient’s room.

Control room

Staff in the control room can observe or contact patients remotely via CCTV cameras set up inside each room. This cuts the risk of spreading infection from face-to-face contact.

In addition, devices inside the control room monitor patients' vital signs, such as pulse and blood-oxygen level.

Training centre

The centre was set up to train medical staff transferred from other hospitals, beauty clinics or dental surgeries in using equipment at the field hospital.

The centre is also training skilled unemployed people, such as flight attendants and new graduates in medical-related fields, as medical assistants, to create jobs amid the Covid-19 crisis.