Caught in the nick of time

A suspect was captured on CCTV picking the lock of his cell at Yala’s Bannang Sata Police at 1am on Monday. Apparently, it took the man just a minute to pick the lock.
The suspect, held over charges of possessing illegal drugs with the intention to sell, was caught immediately and flung back behind bars. Though it was not until the police had him demonstrate his lock-picking skills and complimented him.
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021