How DITPs expertise has helped Socoon tap global markets

An opportunity hasn’t fully presented itself to us in the past. So, when we are granted an opportunity, we must make the most of it.

The brand started from a concept to improve cocoon products in Saraburi province, where the Queen Sirikit Sericulture Centre is located.

Earlier, there were only two types of souvenirs Socoon has been producing from cocoon -- keychains and artificial flowers -- which were sold very cheap.

In order to increase their value, I searched the internet and found the “Premium Go Inter” programme of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) for improving lo-cal products.

Socoon was chosen after registration, and the department sent designers to help us de-velop cocoon products.

Due to the DITP's assistance, we have discovered that each cocoon can be cut in half, and sewed together, in order to make a cloud-like texture, which is different from the tex-ture of other products.

Also, we acknowledged that it is time the cocoon goes waterproof.

The DITP has agree for our Socoon products to be displayed in Milan, and in addition chosen us to test the Japanese market three times at the Tokyo Big Sight events.