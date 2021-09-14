Wednesday, September 15, 2021

program

How DITPs expertise has helped Socoon tap global markets

  • Home
  • »
  • program
  • »
  • How DITPs expertise has helped Soco...

Thai silk is not a secret anymore now that the Department of International Trade Promotion has taken it to foreign markets.

10

View

An opportunity hasn’t fully presented itself to us in the past. So, when we are granted an opportunity, we must make the most of it.

The brand started from a concept to improve cocoon products in Saraburi province, where the Queen Sirikit Sericulture Centre is located.

Earlier, there were only two types of souvenirs Socoon has been producing from cocoon -- keychains and artificial flowers -- which were sold very cheap.

In order to increase their value, I searched the internet and found the “Premium Go Inter” programme of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) for improving lo-cal products.

Socoon was chosen after registration, and the department sent designers to help us de-velop cocoon products.

In order to increase their value, I searched the internet and found the “Premium Go Inter” programme of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) for improving lo-cal products.

Socoon was chosen after registration, and the department sent designers to help us de-velop cocoon products.

Due to the DITP's assistance, we have discovered that each cocoon can be cut in half, and sewed together, in order to make a cloud-like texture, which is different from the tex-ture of other products.

Also, we acknowledged that it is time the cocoon goes waterproof.

The DITP has agree for our Socoon products to be displayed in Milan, and in addition chosen us to test the Japanese market three times at the Tokyo Big Sight events.

Published : September 14, 2021

Related News

Khao Yai, a true sanctuary for wildlife

Published : September 15, 2021

Rhythm is gonna get you!

Published : September 15, 2021

How plant-based food brand grew from local to global

Published : September 15, 2021

Robot wows visitors with calligraphy at World Robot Conference 2021

Published : September 15, 2021

Latest News

SET Index rises on poor day for Asian stocks

Published : September 15, 2021

EIC revises down Thailand’s economic forecast due to prolonged third wave, weak stimulus measures

Published : September 15, 2021

Jab bus rolls out to inject hope for homeless and vulnerable Bangkokians

Published : September 15, 2021

"Bangkok’s ‘taxi graveyard’ now a veggie marvel"

Published : September 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.