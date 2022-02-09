Woman kickboxer defends her ‘honour’ after man pours beer on her

This viral video on Tuesday shows a woman using her Muay Thai skills against a man in front of a restaurant in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district.
The man had earlier dumped beer on her in the restaurant, little knowing that she is a Muay Thai trainer and gold medalist, having learned the art since she was a child to protect herself.
Published : February 09, 2022
Published : Feb 22, 2022
Published : Feb 21, 2022
Published : Feb 21, 2022
Published : Feb 18, 2022
Published : Feb 22, 2022
Published : Feb 22, 2022
Published : Feb 22, 2022
Published : Feb 22, 2022