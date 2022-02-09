Tue, February 22, 2022

Woman kickboxer defends her ‘honour’ after man pours beer on her

Woman kickboxer defends her ‘honour’ after man pours beer on her

This viral video on Tuesday shows a woman using her Muay Thai skills against a man in front of a restaurant in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district.

The man had earlier dumped beer on her in the restaurant, little knowing that she is a Muay Thai trainer and gold medalist, having learned the art since she was a child to protect herself.

Published : February 09, 2022

