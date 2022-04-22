A 3-minute test could help detect lung cancer

Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of death in Thailand as people usually get the diagnosis when it has aggravated to the third or fourth stage.

Banphaeo General Hospital has developed an innovation to diagnose lung cancer with AI technology that provides the result within three minutes. The result is accurate enough to detect lung cancer in the first stage.

The Nation got a chance to interview Banphaeo General Hospital’s director, Dr Pornthep Pongtawigorn. In this report, let’s take a look at how it works.