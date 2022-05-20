Thu, May 26, 2022

TAT launches music video on YouTube to hook Chinese tourists

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Thai Jiaranai Group recently launched a music video titled “Sawasdeeka (Welcome to Bangkok) to promote Bangkok among Chinese tourists.

The lyrics of the piece, launched on YouTube, were written by Chinese agency Thailand Headlines’ director Rocky Chung, who also performs the number. The melody was written by Thai Jiaranai Group president Rui Guo, and it also features Thai rap artists Natthacha and DreamHigh.

“This music video will help boost confidence among tourists worldwide that Bangkok has returned to normal after the Covid-19 crisis,” TAT said.

“This is also an opportunity to remind Chinese tourists, so they think of Thailand as the first destination to visit [once China lifts the lockdown].”

The music video, which highlights attractions in Bangkok, is also being widely shared on social media to attract tourists.

