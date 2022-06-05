Learn how to identify the "correct opportunity” in our tech savvy era

Dr. Chonchanok Viravan, Vice Chairperson of the Host Committee, discusses the fact that not every “opportunity” is golden, but at GSW 2022, you will learn how to identify the "correct opportunity”.

Details

The Global Summit of Women, to be held from June 23-25, brings together female leaders from around the world to examine their administration's triumphs and shortcomings. This is a great chance for participants to sit and have lunch with speakers while exchanging ideas and learning how to discover the perfect opportunity for your business or organisation, especially in the ever-changing tech era.

For more information on the summit and to register, visit: https://globewomen.org/globalsummit/