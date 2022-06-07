An opportunity to be known as a Carbon-Neutral Lady is not to be missed!

Female leaders are encouraged and supported to join the Global Summit of Women 2022, as you will have a significant role in establishing a carbon-neutral world.

Prasertsuk Patoonsittichai, former executive director, Thailand Greenhouse Gas Organisation, emphasises the "green" objective in hosting the GSW 2022, stating that the three-day event will use environmentally friendly products and services, and participants will have the opportunity to receive a "carbon neutral lady certification". Prasertsuk emphasises that this stage is an important step towards helping the world community live in a safe and carbon-neutral setting.

For more information on the summit and to register, visit: https://globewomen.org/globalsummit/