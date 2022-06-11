Thu, June 30, 2022

program

Hear how different world leaders are adapting to global changes

MomLuang Preeyapun Sridhavat, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Peru in Chiang Mai

Hear how different world leaders are adapting to global changes.

MomLuang Preeyapun Sridhavat cordially welcomes you to attend the Global Summit of Women Bangkok to catch up with global trends and management approaches.

The world stays the same only by changing. MomLuang Preeyapun Sridhavat, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Peru in Chiang Mai invites you to join GSW 2022 where you will have the opportunity to hear about many proactive tactics of world leaders to advance their organizations and the globe.

For more information on the summit and to register, visit: https://globewomen.org/globalsummit/

Published : June 11, 2022

