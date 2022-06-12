Join a network of powerful women who are influencing and shaping the world.

The Global Summit of Women is a valuable venue, with accomplished female leaders sharing their expertise and experiences, and even more so with you.

Since knowledge can only be advanced through sharing, Supatra Chirathivat, Executive Vice President – Office of Policy Management for Corporate Relations and CSR, Central Group, believes that the Global Summit of Women is one of the best places where female leaders can share valuable knowledge and experiences, resulting in a powerful network of individuals working to create a more sustainable future.

