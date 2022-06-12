Thu, June 30, 2022

program

Join a network of powerful women who are influencing and shaping the world.

  • Home
  • »
  • program
  • »
  • Join a network of powerful women wh...

Supatra Chirathivat, Executive Vice President – Office of Policy Management for Corporate Relations and CSR, Central Group.

The Global Summit of Women is a valuable venue, with accomplished female leaders sharing their expertise and experiences, and even more so with you.

Since knowledge can only be advanced through sharing, Supatra Chirathivat, Executive Vice President – Office of Policy Management for Corporate Relations and CSR, Central Group, believes that the Global Summit of Women is one of the best places where female leaders can share valuable knowledge and experiences, resulting in a powerful network of individuals working to create a more sustainable future.

For more information on the summit and to register, visit: https://globewomen.org/globalsummit/

Meet drug sniffer dogs | The Nation

Published : Jun 29, 2022

“Redefining the Future of ESG in Thailand”

Published : Jun 28, 2022

4-year-old Chinese girl enjoy learning skiing

Published : Jun 28, 2022

catches 4.3 meter crocodile using a rope

Published : Jun 27, 2022

The shadow over farmers' harvest season in Yemen

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Published : June 12, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

R&B Singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison in sex case

Published : Jun 30, 2022

Putin: Russia will respond if Nato sets up infrastructure in Finland, Sweden

Published : Jun 30, 2022

House panel set to ask govt to open legal casinos in five regions

Published : Jun 30, 2022

Ukraine wins release of 144 soldiers in biggest prisoner swap of war

Published : Jun 30, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.