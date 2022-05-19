Chinese top foreigners who purchased condos in Thailand: REIC

In the first quarter last year, 45 per cent of condominiums sold to foreigners were bought up by Chinese citizens.

However, Wichai said it was surprising that Cambodians spent the third highest amount among foreign buyers with 4 per cent, and was listed in the top ten ranking for the first time.

He added that India was also significant in condominium purchases and value as the country had not been listed among the top ten for the past four years.

Wichai said the number of condominium sales in the first quarter of 2021 was close to the number before the Covid-19 pandemic.

He expected foreign purchasing power to increase with the government easing entry restrictions on international arrivals.

Moreover, if China keeps its lockdown measures and the Ukraine-Russia conflict continues, real estate sales will be limited and property owners might have to rely on domestic purchasing power in the second half of this year, Wichai added.