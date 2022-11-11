Thailand to double clean energy production for EVs: Supattanapong

The country has set a target of one million EVs on the roads by 2025, and 15 million within 10 years as it strives to become a global EV hub.

Supattanapong announced the renewable energy goal as he launched Thailand’s collaboration with the United Nations Partnership for Action on Green Economy (PAGE) on Thursday.

He said the collaboration will help Thailand develop a green economy and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, adding the country has already invested 640 billion baht on sustainability, ranging from the community level to SMEs and large industrial projects, including promotion of EV manufacturing and usage.

The government recently issued more incentives including excise tax breaks in a bid to make Thailand a world EV leader, he added.