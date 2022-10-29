Thailand EV sales soar 223% as buyers take advantage of incentives

Overall EV sales also grew with 11.9 per cent of the total made up of buses, trucks and other non-car EVs.

Included in the latest purchasers’ incentive package is a 70,000-baht subsidy for an EV car with 10-30 kWh battery capacity for completely knocked-down (CKD) and CBU units.

The subsidy rises to 150,000 baht for an EV car over 30kWh.

An 18,000-baht subsidy is available for purchase of an electric motorcycle from eligible manufacturers until 2023.