EV manufacturer Changan earns investment certificate

The certificate was issued after Changan Automobile was approved to invest in the EV manufacturing industry in Thailand to the tune of 8.862 billion baht, BOI secretary-general Narit Therdstreeasukdi said on Thursday.

He said the company planned to establish its first overseas manufacturing base in Thailand that would focus on battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and range-extended electric vehicles (REEV) for both the domestic and export markets.

The facility is estimated to have a capacity of 58,000 BEVs per year and 36,000 PHEVs per year, he added.

All the models produced in Thailand will have the steering wheel on the right side to accommodate driving on the left. This means they can be exported to countries with the same practice such as the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa.

The Chongqing-based automaker, which sold over 2 million EVs last year, aims to unveil its first made-in-Thailand model at the Motor Expo 2023, which is scheduled to run from November 30 to December 11 at Impact Exhibition and Convention Centre in Nonthaburi province.