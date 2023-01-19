‘Spiral Garden’ inventor Atsada: Outstanding Thai National Youth Award 2023

The PM Award was granted in recognition of Atsada’s Spiral Garden innovation, which has received accolades, gold medals, and special awards in international competitions from the UK, Canada, South Korea, and Turkey.

The Spiral Garden – a device for growing fresh vegetables in less space – was inspired by Atsada’s passion for natural surroundings after he moved to a city condominium.

The unique design and function enable those living in small spaces, such as apartments, to grow their own food conveniently and effectively.

Atsada is also responsible for the “CO2 Capture” project – a system that turns carbon dioxide into plant fertiliser – which won gold medals and special awards in Indonesia and China last year.