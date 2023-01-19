‘Spiral Garden’ inventor Atsada: Outstanding Thai National Youth Award 2023
Atsada Israpanich, a 17-year-old student from International School Bangkok who invented the "Spiral Garden", has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Prime Minister’s Award (PM Award) for “Outstanding Thai National Youth who brought recognition to Thailand”.
The PM Award was granted in recognition of Atsada’s Spiral Garden innovation, which has received accolades, gold medals, and special awards in international competitions from the UK, Canada, South Korea, and Turkey.
The Spiral Garden – a device for growing fresh vegetables in less space – was inspired by Atsada’s passion for natural surroundings after he moved to a city condominium.
The unique design and function enable those living in small spaces, such as apartments, to grow their own food conveniently and effectively.
Atsada is also responsible for the “CO2 Capture” project – a system that turns carbon dioxide into plant fertiliser – which won gold medals and special awards in Indonesia and China last year.
His projects aim to help Thailand achieve the four dimensions of Food Security laid out at the 1996 World Food Summit:
– Food Availability: Via sufficient school gardens for local Thai schools with technology
– Food Accessibility: Via Spiral Garden
– Food Utilisation: By developing healthy, low-cost menus for impoverished communities in Bangkok
– Food Stability: Via the Seed Bank Set Project in Chiang Mai to support Hilltribes (www.theseedbanksetproject.com).
As well as being an innovator, Atsada is also an entrepreneur of a social enterprise. He is the founder and CEO of Boon for Life (www.boonforlifethailand.com), an online platform that provides a bridge between the underprivileged and benefactors.
“When you have a passion, drive for it, and you will reach it. I would like to invite all interested and passionate youths to join,” said Atsada.
“Let’s create a greener future together.”