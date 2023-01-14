Youth are Bangkok's future, says Chadchart as he marks Children's Day

Chadchart said this as he presided over the opening of a special National Children’s Day event at the Children’s Discovery Museum in Chatuchak district on Saturday.

“Children should be important every day, not just today,” he said. “Children are a crucial part of the institution of family, which is the foundation of every city. Today’s children will help contribute to the city’s advancement and a prosperous future.

“Bangkok will continue providing equal opportunities to children, so every member of the society can grow together and build a top city for the next generation,” Chadchart added.

Activities at Children’s Discovery Museum on Saturday were organised under the concept of “Play Forward” with a focus on teaching children about the environment and nature conservation through the use of modern technology and innovation. Youngsters got to enjoy fun-filled games with amazing prizes, as well as participate in learning activities hosted by staffers of Bangkok’s Culture, Sports, and Tourism Department.

Representatives from Unicef’s Young People Advisory Board were also present at the event to study the city’s campaigns for children and urban development.