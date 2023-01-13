Zoos offer free entrance for kids on Children’s Day
Children can visit six zoos for free on Saturday, the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand announced on Friday, ahead of National Children's Day tomorrow.
The organisation’s director, Atthaporn Srihheran, said the goal of offering free entrance to children was to “create happiness” and raise children’s awareness about wild animals.
Fun activities – like parades, games and stage shows – will be held at the six zoos, he said.
They are Khao Kheow Open Zoo, Chiang Mai Zoo, Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo, Songkhla Zoo, Ubon Ratchathani Zoo, and Khon Kaen Zoo.
Free entrance is limited to children whose height does not exceed 135 centimetres, the organisation said.
