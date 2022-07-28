Government okays THB11 bn for new zoo in Pathum Thani

The construction will be divided into two phases. The Cabinet had approved on January 11 a budget for the first phase of 5.383 billion baht, while the budget for phase two is 4.34 billion baht.

The park is expected to open after the first phase in 2026. It will fully open in 2028.

It will be a learning place with focus on environment, animals, conservation, study, and reproduction of wild animals for nature. It will also be an ecotourism tourist destination.

The zoo is located in the Thanyaburi district of Pathum Thani with an area of 300 rai. It is divided into six zones: