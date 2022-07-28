Thu, July 28, 2022

Government okays THB11 bn for new zoo in Pathum Thani

The Cabinet approved a budget of 10.974 billion baht to construct a 300-rai (48 hectares) zoo in Pathum Thani province.

Government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said that the Cabinet approved the budget for five years (2023-27) on Tuesday. The budget for 2023 fiscal year is 1.109 billion baht.

The construction will be divided into two phases. The Cabinet had approved on January 11 a budget for the first phase of 5.383 billion baht, while the budget for phase two is 4.34 billion baht.

The park is expected to open after the first phase in 2026. It will fully open in 2028.

It will be a learning place with focus on environment, animals, conservation, study, and reproduction of wild animals for nature. It will also be an ecotourism tourist destination.

The zoo is located in the Thanyaburi district of Pathum Thani with an area of 300 rai. It is divided into six zones:

  • 171 rai for animal display and exhibition area
  • 43 rai for flood prevention area and roads
  • 33 rai for administration and research area
  • 21 rai for park
  • 18 rai common and commercial area
  • 15 rai for parking

Published : July 28, 2022

By : THE NATION

