Government House opens doors to children for first time since pandemic

Large dinosaur models were placed on the lawn in front of the Santi Maitri Building, as well as vintage cars that can offer photo ops for the visiting children and their parents or accompanying adults.

The Royal Thai Air Force will also stage air shows across the country to mark Children’s Day.

Jet-flying demonstrations will be held at Kamphaeng Saen Aviation School in Nakhon Pathom and at the air force's regional airfields in Chiang Mai, Phitsanulok, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Hat Yai, and Surat Thani. The air shows were canceled during the pandemic.

The Department of Corrections will offer Children’s Day activities at 15 prisons across the country, its director-general Ayuth Sintoppant said on Friday.

Large prisons, including the Bang Kwang Central Prison in Nonthaburi province, have areas that have been opened to members of the public, in line with a policy of Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin. Ayuth said these areas would be used for Children’s Day activities.

