Supreme Patriarch shines guiding light for Children’s Day

The Supreme Patriarch said children are the next generation who will grow up to drive the country’s development. But they will not be able to bear that burden unless they cultivate intelligence and good health, he added.

"Avoiding impacts on wellbeing is an important duty for all children. Meanwhile, adults should manage the ecosystem, society and rules to support children's wellbeing."

Citing the Buddha's teaching, the Supreme Patriarch said people should shun alcohol and drugs as consuming them has negative effects on property, mind, health and reputation.

"Hence, children should not get involved with alcoholic drinks and narcotics," he said, adding that these substances were like flames that can burn down your home.