This Children’s Day extraordinary for Prayut

The cards, several of which were put on display in Government House on Friday, were addressed to “Uncle Tu” and wished him good health and happiness. “Please stay with us for a long time,” read one card, and “please take some rest after working so hard” read another, while one warned him against Covid-19.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prayut is scheduled to meet some youngsters to mark National Children's Day on Saturday and the meeting will be broadcast live from 10am on the government-run NBT TV channel.

The live broadcast will follow Prayut as he takes five children on a tour around the premises and then to his office in the Thai Khu Fah building, where the youngsters will be given a chance to sit on the prime minister’s chair.

Later he will meet 19 outstanding youths and listen to their four-point proposal.

The broadcast will also include musical performances by four groups of youngsters as well as a lesson on climate change provided by the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, the spokesman said. The broadcast will wrap up with an announcement of children’s achievements under a special project that kicked off on Children’s Day last year.

Separately, Prayut is scheduled to meet the governors of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat and have them hand out presents to orphans and underprivileged youngsters on his behalf in the three southern border provinces, Thanakorn added.