Spotlight on ‘child grooming' problem as Thailand marks Children's Day

This problem is becoming larger now that youngsters have easier access to the internet and smart devices.

Child grooming is befriending and establishing an emotional connection with a minor, and sometimes their family, to lower the child’s inhibitions with the objective of sexual abuse.

The method is also used to lure minors into various illicit businesses such as child trafficking, prostitution, cybersex trafficking or the production of child pornography.

DCY director-general Jatuporn Rojanapanich said on Friday that a 2022 survey found that some 12% of Thai children from the age of 10 and above had been “groomed” and 11% admitted to being sexually harassed or assaulted.

The May-July survey covered 31,965 samples aged 9 to 18 years and found that most of the respondents have easy access to the internet or smart devices. This increases the risk of cyber child abuse, she added.

The survey also found that 81% of respondents have their own smartphones or tablets, while 85% use social media almost every day.

Among them, 36% said they have been approached for a romantic relationship online, 26% have been cyberbullied and another 26% admitted to having participated in nude or erotic video calls.

The survey also found that 7% of children have gambled online and 18% have paid real money to buy random items in online games, which is considered a form of gambling.