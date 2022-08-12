Activities to celebrate Queen Sirikit’s 90th birthday kicks off at Chiang Mai botanic garden

Varawut said that he has tasked all agencies under the ministry to organise activities to celebrate the Queen Mother’s birthday at 44 locations nationwide. The project aims to show appreciation to royally initiative projects that have helped conserve the country’s natural resources and biodiversity, as well as to boost public awareness and participation in natural resource conservation and rehabilitation of Thailand’s biodiversity and ecosystem.

He added that the exhibition “90th Anniversary of the Mother of Biodiversity Protection” will feature Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s biography, her royal projects in the fields of natural resources and environment, and her travel both in Thailand and overseas, including her nine visits to the botanic garden. Visitors will also learn about attractions within the botanic garden from this exhibition, including the greenhouse complex, the museum of natural history, the Canopy Walks nature trail and dinosaur statutes.



