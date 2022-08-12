Fri, August 26, 2022

Activities to celebrate Queen Sirikit’s 90th birthday kicks off at Chiang Mai botanic garden

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan on Wednesday (August 10) presided over the opening ceremony of the activities to celebrate the 90th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother on August 12, 2022 at Queen Sirikit Botanic Garden in Chiang Mai’s Mae Rim district.

The activities were organised by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment with the main highlight being the exhibition “90th Anniversary of the Mother of Biodiversity Protection,” which will run until the end of the year to celebrate HM Queen Sirikit’s works and to promote public awareness in natural resource conservation.

During the opening ceremony on Wednesday, Prawit was welcomed by Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, ministry permanent secretary Jatuporn Buruspat, and Chiang Mai deputy governor Worawit Chaisawat.

Varawut said that he has tasked all agencies under the ministry to organise activities to celebrate the Queen Mother’s birthday at 44 locations nationwide. The project aims to show appreciation to royally initiative projects that have helped conserve the country’s natural resources and biodiversity, as well as to boost public awareness and participation in natural resource conservation and rehabilitation of Thailand’s biodiversity and ecosystem. 

He added that the exhibition “90th Anniversary of the Mother of Biodiversity Protection” will feature Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s biography, her royal projects in the fields of natural resources and environment, and her travel both in Thailand and overseas, including her nine visits to the botanic garden. Visitors will also learn about attractions within the botanic garden from this exhibition, including the greenhouse complex, the museum of natural history, the Canopy Walks nature trail and dinosaur statutes.

Thai jobless rate in Q2 lowest since Covid-19 outbreak: NESDC

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Ajinomoto welcomes young Thais to create a “Healthy Delicious Menu”, aiming to promote “Eat Well, Live Well” society through easy and fun nutrition comprehension

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Thai exports up 4.3% in July but govt warns of downturn in 2nd half

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Thammasat University Hospital opens the only one-stop-service joint replacement center in Southeast Asia

Published : Aug 26, 2022

dtac's Mission Zero Targets No Severe Incidents for Tower Climbers

Published : Aug 26, 2022

