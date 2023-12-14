Thailand’s road to carbon neutrality: 200km of new expressways, 30% emissions cut by 2030

Exat governor Surachet Laophulsuk announced the goal at the Sustainability Forum 2024, hosted by Krungthep Turakij at BITEC Bangna in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Surachet said Exat was committed to combating climate change and achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Exat has built over 224 kilometres of expressway routes since its establishment 51 years ago, he said. This translated into a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions via traffic of 400,000 tonnes per year, he added.

The state enterprise will continue to expand the expressway network to urban and rural areas to reduce traffic congestion in big cities while offering more transport options for the public, he said.

“We aim to build at least 200 kilometres of expressway in the next decade, equalling what we have done in the past 51 years to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Surachet, speaking under the topic “Sustainable Urbanisation: Better Cities and Communities”.

In 2024, Exat plans to extend the Chalong Rat Expressway’s Jatuchote-Lamlukka section by 16.2km to connect with Hathai Rat Road and relieve traffic congestion in Bangkok’s eastern suburbs. In early 2025, it plans to open the 18.7km western extension of Rama III expressway and the 11.3km eastern extension section of the Stage 3 Expressway.

Exat says it is also implementing changes within its organisation to cut greenhouse gas, including switching to LED lamps and electric vehicles and installing solar panels on office buildings and toll booths.