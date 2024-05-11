Over 500 artists from around the world coming for Drag Bangkok Festival

Niti Chaichitathorn, aka Pompam, a Thai host, actor, and creative, and a big drag fan, said: “I am an entertainment worker. I sometimes have to think and create the show. I always feel fun and happy when I watch the shows of drag performers."

Phumeth Setthachai, or Sha, owner of the Diary Tootsies page, said that they were happy to finally have “our own first drag festival”.

Araya Indra, a famous Thai stylist and designer and one of the promoters of the drag movement in Thailand, said that drag is a gender-neutral performing art that is open to everyone to express themselves through dress, makeup and expression. In Thailand, over the past few years, drag has caught the attention of people. There are drag shows at events, parties or even fashion shows.

"Many people do it as a hobby and some of them take it as a profession. Drag creates work and income. Some people turn it into a business, like wig-makers and drag makeup artists. Thailand's drag artists are popular and are talked about on a global level. For example, Pangina Heals are very famous. They have created a reputation for Thai drag and turned the spotlight on Thailand even more," Araya said.

"Nowadays, drag has got wider acceptance. You can be a drag artist and have your other career at the same time. It is anything that makes you happy with yourself," talented drag queen Kana explained.

Jai Sira, a beauty blogger and an influencer who is dubbed Thailand's Madonna, said: “My message to the young generation who want to become drag queens is to build self-confidence. That is most important. Remember that being patient and consistent in practising is as important as having talent.”