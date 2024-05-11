Over 500 artists from around the world coming for Drag Bangkok Festival

The four-day event will held at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon, Bangkok from May 31 to June 3.
"Drag Bangkok Festival 2024 would bring together over 500 drag artists from all over the world in one place, including drag icons from Thailand like Art Araya Indra, Jai Sira, M Stranger Fox, Angele Anang and Kana Warrior,” said Phatthara Lertsukittipongsa, director of Yellow Channel Co Ltd and the founder of the Drag Bangkok Festival 2024 and Bangkok Pride Festival 2024. “It is a great gathering of entrepreneurs, stores, actors and actresses who support the Thai Drag Community,” Phatthara said.
He added that the event aims to reaffirm Thailand's position as a hub for LGBTQIA+ by raising awareness and understanding of drag culture and supporting Thai drag artists who have the potential to drive Thailand's economy like the other genders.
Waaddao Chumaporn, the founder of Naruemit Pride and one of the event's organisers, said: "This event would be held under the concept ‘Celebration of Love’ to count down to the implementation of equal marriage laws by the end of this year."
Waaddao said there would be a celebration, performances, parties and fashion shows by Thai drag artists domestically and internationally. The highlight is expected to be Thailand's biggest and most spectacular drag parade called “Drag Bangkok Pride Parade” with the theme “I've got the power” on June 1.
Niti Chaichitathorn, aka Pompam, a Thai host, actor, and creative, and a big drag fan, said: “I am an entertainment worker. I sometimes have to think and create the show. I always feel fun and happy when I watch the shows of drag performers."
Phumeth Setthachai, or Sha, owner of the Diary Tootsies page, said that they were happy to finally have “our own first drag festival”.
Araya Indra, a famous Thai stylist and designer and one of the promoters of the drag movement in Thailand, said that drag is a gender-neutral performing art that is open to everyone to express themselves through dress, makeup and expression. In Thailand, over the past few years, drag has caught the attention of people. There are drag shows at events, parties or even fashion shows.
"Many people do it as a hobby and some of them take it as a profession. Drag creates work and income. Some people turn it into a business, like wig-makers and drag makeup artists. Thailand's drag artists are popular and are talked about on a global level. For example, Pangina Heals are very famous. They have created a reputation for Thai drag and turned the spotlight on Thailand even more," Araya said.
"Nowadays, drag has got wider acceptance. You can be a drag artist and have your other career at the same time. It is anything that makes you happy with yourself," talented drag queen Kana explained.
Jai Sira, a beauty blogger and an influencer who is dubbed Thailand's Madonna, said: “My message to the young generation who want to become drag queens is to build self-confidence. That is most important. Remember that being patient and consistent in practising is as important as having talent.”