Royal decree published to kick off election process for 200 senators

The brief announcement says the four-article decree obtained His Majesty the King’s approval on April 24, and the law comes into effect on the date it is published in the Royal Gazette.

As per the decree, the chairman of the Election Commission (EC) is in charge of enforcing the law.

The announcement was undersigned by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

After the current junta-appointed Senate’s five-year term expires on Friday, Thailand’s upcoming senatorial election will see thousands of candidates vote among themselves to finalise 200 names.

The EC is expected to announce the application period for candidates next Monday.

As per a tentative EC schedule, voting at the district level will be held on June 9, at the provincial level on June 16, and at the national level on June 26.

The final election result is scheduled to be announced on July 2.

