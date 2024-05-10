Public has no confidence in new Senate election system: survey

More than eight out of 10 (82.5%) respondents said they had no hopes for the upcoming senatorial election, in which thousands of candidates will vote among themselves to elect 200 senators.

Only 17.5% of the respondents said they expected the senatorial vote to bring positive changes to Thai politics.

The survey was conducted by the Institute of Future Studies for Development (IFD) among 1,276 eligible voters aged 18 and over in all regions of the country from April 25-30.

The IFD also polled 73 political experts from six groups – academics, politicians, former senators, journalists, and activists – from May 1-6.

Almost 60% of experts said the election could be manipulated through block-voting by candidates from the same groups. Another 72.8% said they expected most of the elected senators to be connected to political parties or big business. 81% of the experts polled said they would not apply to become senators as they were fed up with politics, while 68.5% said they had no interest in the upcoming senatorial vote.

