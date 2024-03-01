Samut Sakhon comes up with devices to deal with marine debris in river
Various waste collection devices have been set up in Samut Sakhon province in a bid to deal with marine debris in the Tha Chin River.
The devices have been set up in Khlong Luang Sahakorn and Khlong Pittayakorn in Mueang district.
The move is a collaboration between Bangkok Bank, local agencies and residents as the Tha Chin River is polluted with around 148 tons of debris a year due to the expansion of housing estates and factories over the past 20 years.
The project "Bualuang Save the Earth" aims to tackle marine debris in Tha Chin River, which is among five rivers that flow into the Gulf of Thailand," the bank's senior executive vice president, Kobsak Pootrakool, said.
Devices collecting garbage
In the first phase, debris booms, floating baskets and garbage traps that can deal effectively with marine waste during a change in tidal current effectively have been set up in Khlong Luang Sahakorn and Khlong Pittayakorn.
Also, two whale shark-shaped garbage storage bins, "Nong Jud”, have been set up at Wat Sahakorn Kositaram to store plastic waste collected on the ground and in the water.
Officials will collect the waste for recycling or processing into alternative energy every day, as well as record data to boost efficiency in dealing with marine debris.
Bangkok Bank's team is working on the second phase of the project by collaborating with local agencies on organising activities to boost awareness of proper waste sorting in communities and schools.
"In a bid to boost waste management in a sustainable manner, the bank will set up a waste bank in the community to operate waste trade among residents and waste buyers,” Kobsak said.
He added that the key to dealing with marine debris in the Tha Chin River was to remove debris as soon as possible and prevent the disposal of new waste.
Protecting the environment and people
Marine debris is among major environmental issues in Thailand, especially plastic waste about 10-15% of which has not been managed properly.
Plastic waste impacts the environment directly as some of it could be harmful to marine species like turtles, dolphins and whales. Meanwhile, seafood could be contaminated with microplastic generated from plastic waste, resulting in impact on human health.
Wasan Kaewchunan, assistant to Moo 8 village headman, hopes the “Bualuang Save the Earth” project will help tackle marine debris effectively.
He said that marine waste caused difficulties for residents engaged in coastal fishing and shrimp farming, or even swimming in the canal waters.
"Once children are aware of environmental preservation, the environment would be better in the future," he said.