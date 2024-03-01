Samut Sakhon comes up with devices to deal with marine debris in river

Devices collecting garbage

In the first phase, debris booms, floating baskets and garbage traps that can deal effectively with marine waste during a change in tidal current effectively have been set up in Khlong Luang Sahakorn and Khlong Pittayakorn.

Also, two whale shark-shaped garbage storage bins, "Nong Jud”, have been set up at Wat Sahakorn Kositaram to store plastic waste collected on the ground and in the water.

Officials will collect the waste for recycling or processing into alternative energy every day, as well as record data to boost efficiency in dealing with marine debris.

Bangkok Bank's team is working on the second phase of the project by collaborating with local agencies on organising activities to boost awareness of proper waste sorting in communities and schools.

"In a bid to boost waste management in a sustainable manner, the bank will set up a waste bank in the community to operate waste trade among residents and waste buyers,” Kobsak said.

He added that the key to dealing with marine debris in the Tha Chin River was to remove debris as soon as possible and prevent the disposal of new waste.