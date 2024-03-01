Transforming Southeast Asia: The Green Fuels Race

The launch of this report follows the announcement of key events impacting the global energy sector in 2023, such as COP 28, and accumulates the vast project experience by ADL.

Globally, there is currently an enormous, transformative shift away from fossil fuels, driven by the fundamental need to decarbonize, achieving the Net Zero mandates, as well as growing pressure from customers looking to embrace green alternatives.

Achieving effective decarbonization requires a profound shift in the entire ecosystem around fuel production, distribution, and usage. As part of this shift, CO2 can anchor new ecosystems, enabling the creation of net zero fuels, whether bio-based or hydrogen (H2)- and CO2-derived products.

This shift provides opportunities for companies, customers, and societies across Southeast Asia (SEA) and will help SEA countries hit their wider decarbonization targets, particularly in crucial, hard-to-decarbonize, high-demand regional sectors, including aviation, shipping, and power generation.

It will also resolve pressing socioeconomic needs, such as reducing waste through reuse and investments in green fuel production and addressing the concerns of younger generations pushing to create a more sustainable world, both as consumers and entrepreneurs building sustainability start-ups.