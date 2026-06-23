The World’s richest 10% causing environmental damage worth $5.7 trillion annually

Concentrated heavily in the Global North, including over half of the US population and up to 45% of the EU, the wealthy group drives a stark disparity, with an individual American making up to $63,000 in yearly damage compared to India's top 10% causing just $1,400 in per capita damage.

By converting climate change, biodiversity loss, nutrient pollution, and freshwater depletion into monetary terms, researchers aim to hold wealthy individuals and nations accountable for the true cost of their lifestyles.

Inge Schrijver, the research lead from Leiden University, stated that although she feels somewhat uncomfortable putting a price tag on the environment because the true value of nature is priceless, displaying the total damage in monetary terms helps to illustrate the scale of the damage and the responsibility of the top 10%.