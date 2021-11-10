Fri, November 19, 2021

tech

Facebook launches new battle against fake news on climate change

Facebook has promised to crack down on climate change naysayers after 195 pages popped up on the platform and attracted 1.36 million views.

The independent Real Facebook Oversight Board and NGO Stop Funding Heat checked out 45,000 posts claiming that climate change warnings were a hoax.

World leaders discussed the subject of global warming and how it can be tackled at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) last week.

It was at this time that Facebook pages claiming climate change was a scam began popping up. This year the instances of fake news grew by 76.7 per cent compared to last year and environmentalists are worried that it will become tough to campaign about climate change as people will start viewing it as a lie.

Meanwhile, Facebook said it will recommend more accurate information, adding that it has posted information from the Climate Science Centre in more than 100 countries.

However, it said, the Climate Science Centre attracts about 100,000 visits daily, but fake news pages are viewed more than a million times.

Published : November 10, 2021

By : THE NATION

