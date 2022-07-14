World RoboCup promises giant leap for digital economy

Besides the World Robocup 2022, the organisers also will display a number of robot and AI exhibitions, showcasing products in the categories of smart equipment, robots, and electronic control systems, as well as innovations in artificial intelligence and autonomous systems from leading global robotic technology firms.

The event will demonstrate innovation updates in various fields, such as medical, logistics, and the development of industrial estates, public infrastructure, agriculture, and energy on digital platforms.

Meanwhile, the event provides a "Robotics Startup" and pitching session, giving opportunities for startups to consult national-level experts, building networks of private sector firms, investors and leading universities, both inside Thailand and abroad, to promote the robotics industry.

Also, participants can listen and exchange ideas on various aspects of robotic technology with international experts and academics via an academic forum called RoboCup Symposium.

Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Minister of Digital Economy and Society, said robotics is a crucial opportunity for Thailand to create startups of use in industry, building huge economic value for the country, which can be an incentive for investment from all over the world. Thailand has now greatly increased its potential in robotics and must continue to grow from the current prototype stage.

“The government has put in place policies to promote startups and give them the capabilities to compete internationally, for example, a 10-year break on capital gains tax for both Thai and foreign investors investing in Thai startups in the 12 target industries," Chaiwut added.

The Digital Council of Thailand forecasts that the capital gains tax break will attract increased investments in startups of 320 billion baht in 2026, generating both direct and indirect employment and creating over 400,000 positions, as well as strengthening the domestic economy with a value of 790 billion baht.

Danuch Tanterdtid, the Deputy Minister for Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, noted the event was a golden opportunity to enhance the educational sector, particularly with regard to engineering courses in robotics and associated technology, as well as Thai startup businesses, that will create career opportunities for the quality engineers driving Thailand into the future.

He believed that by preparing Thai students from a young age and encouraging startups, the country will smoothly enter the age of economics driven by innovation, or the Innovative Economy under the Thailand 4.0 model, which has the objective of sustainable economic development.

The robotics industry is currently valued at more than 350.4 billion baht. The global market is expected to grow to 1.7 trillion baht in the next five years, confirming the importance of the industry to Thailand's economy in the future.

Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, chairman and group CEO of WHA Corporation Pcl, expressed confidence that innovation in robotics and autonomous systems developed by the competitors from Thailand and 44 other countries will advance every sector, including manufacturing.

