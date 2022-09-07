Study reveals 5 Key Trends for continued surge in time spent on mobile devices

(Lack of) trust in the digital world

Concerns around privacy and security of mobile devices across the region have surfaced for 93% of respondents across the region, amid a well-recognised surge in digital adoption.

Of those who reduced their mobile usage in the past year, one in three Gen Z respondents in Malaysia cited privacy and security concerns as the top reason for the decrease. Conversely, people in Thailand were least concerned, with nearly a quarter of respondents (27%) not concerned about this at all.

Tapping into a more sustainable life

The study also reveals optimism about the potential for mobile technology to advance environmental sustainability. Three-quarters of those surveyed believe that digital access is "very important" for them to lead greener lives in the future. However, that share was lowest in Thailand (63%), Malaysia (57%) and Singapore (41%).

People cited the greatest benefits come in the areas of reducing paper, waste, and electricity (70% of respondents), being able to communicate more efficiently (67%) and providing better access to public transport with more information (55%).

Mobile technology is closing the digital divide

The study also points to the greater potential women see in mobile usage, with more women than men saying mobile connectivity has enhanced their options for working and generating income and gave them better access to information and education opportunities. This was particularly true in Thailand, where three-quarters (75%) of women say mobile usage improves their lives, versus half (49%) of men.

Respondents also recognize how mobile connectivity is inclusive, giving people greater access to essential services which enrich their daily lives, such as education (88%) and healthcare services (88%).

However, it is around financial inclusion where mobile devices are really levelling the playing field. 92% of respondents say having a mobile device has increased their access to financial services while more than half (57%) believe their access to financial services has "significantly improved".

It is also worth noting the disparity between responses of those living in cities (60%) and rural areas (50%), which highlights the ongoing need to broaden the reach of these services to those outside urban areas.

"As mobile connectivity becomes even more fundamental to our daily lives, lacking the right skills and awareness, including to navigate safety and privacy issues, or being off the grid can severely restrict access to education, healthcare, economic and employment opportunities. We need to better understand digital gaps, and how to bridge them, as well as the carbon footprint of our online habits, as we work together to create a future where mobile connectivity is empowering and sustainable for all," said Mr. Rostrup.

Telenor Asia's "Digital Lives Decoded" study is a three-part series looking at the role of mobile relationships in how we live, work, and play.

The first report examines the role and impacts mobile phones are having on the way people live, with a focus on the quality of life, relationships, access and inclusion, and outlook for the future.

The study, undertaken in July 2022, surveyed 8,227 mobile internet users over 18 years old and spread across eight markets in South and Southeast Asia, including Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Respondents were evenly split by gender, ranging in age from 18 years and older, and crossing four generations: Gen Z (Born 1997 – 2012); Millennials (Born 1981 – 1996); Gen X (Born 1965 – 1980); and Baby Boomers (Born 1946 – 1964).

