Phang Nga ready to welcome tourists under extended sandbox scheme

The government announced on its website earlier this week that foreigners arriving under the Phuket Sandbox scheme can travel to specific destinations in Surat Thani, Krabi and Phang Nga after they have spent the first seven days in Phuket.

The destinations they can travel to are:

• Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Tao in Surat Thani

• Koh Phi Phi, Koh Ngai and Railay Beach in Krabi

• Khao Lak, Koh Yao Noi and Koh Yao Yai in Phang Nga.

Phang Nga’s tourism association told the press that the province is ready to greet foreigners and the first group of seven to eight persons is expected to arrive this weekend.

The association said the province can expect some 5,000 visitors next month and earn about 400 million baht in tourism revenue. Phang Nga can be expected to get some 30,000 tourists in the last quarter and earn about 2.5 billion baht in revenue.